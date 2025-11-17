Travis Kelce made franchise history following a touchdown score in the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday evening.

Going into the contest, Kelce scored 83 touchdowns throughout his career. He stood tall as one of the best scorers in the franchise's history, getting closer to the mountaintop every time he caught the ball in the end zone.

They were due for a big rivalry matchup against their division opponent in the Broncos. Denver has had a strong start to the season while Kansas City has been shaky in the same timeframe. As a result, this contest was important for both sides.

It took a while for Kelce to make history, but he finally got it during the early minutes of the fourth quarter. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to Kelce as the star tight end reached the end zone to score the 21-yard touchdown. With the score, he now holds the all-time franchise record for most touchdowns, via NFL insider Adam Schefter.