The Green Bay Packers pulled out of Week 11 with a 27-20 win over the New York Giants. However, it seemingly came at a cost, as the offense lost Josh Jacobs to a knee injury. It's not entirely clear how serious the situation is, but rumors are that Jacobs did not experience a season-ending injury.

Green Bay is optimistic about Jacobs' knee, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN and confirmed by Adam Schefter. The Packers are said to conduct further tests on Monday to determine how long the 27-year-old running back could be out for.

“Josh Jacobs' knee injury is not believed to be season-ending, but more tests will be done on Monday back in Green Bay, per Rob Demovsky.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared a statement about Jacobs' injury. He didn't reveal any details but did say there is always a concern whenever a player is unable to return to a game after suffering an injury.

“I think anytime a player, especially of his magnitude, but anytime a player doesn’t finish a game, you’re always concerned about the welfare of them,” said LaFleur.

Josh Jacobs ended the day with 40 rushing yards on seven attempts before exiting Sunday's game against the Giants. His 5.7 yards per carry average indicates that he may have had a big performance if it wasn't for the knee injury.

With 10 games under his belt, Jacobs has run for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's been the bright spot in the Packers' offense, as the club has struggled in recent weeks. Quarterback Jordan Love seemed to have gotten a bit back on track in Week 11, though, as he finished with 174 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 54.1% of his pass attempts.