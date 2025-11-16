On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers hit the floor on the road for a game against the Boston Celtics, looking to build off the momentum from Friday's win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers have been one of the more disappointing teams of this NBA season, but there is still obviously plenty of time to turn things around.

While they were unable to get the victory, James Harden produced another elite highlight at one point in the fourth quarter, hitting Celtics guard Payton Pritchard with a lethal crossover and then driving into the lane for an easy floater.

JAMES HARDEN MADE PAYTON PRITCHARD TOUCH EARTH 😱 pic.twitter.com/TWB940dCPC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fact that the shot occurred in quasi-crunch time only made the sequence even more impressive.

Harden ended up keeping the Clippers afloat down the stretch of this game but ultimately missed a game-tying three pointer at the buzzer that would have sent things into overtime.

The Clippers now sit at 4-9 at this early juncture of the 2025-26 NBA season, trying their best to hold down the fort in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers also recently learned that Bradley Beal would miss the remainder of this season due to surgery.

Harden is doing everything he can to keep his team afloat, recently dropping 40 on the Dallas Mavericks, which was preceded by a triple double against the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the week.

Next up for the Clippers, the team will continue its East Coast road trip with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening. That contest will tip off at 7:00 pm ET.