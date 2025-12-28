The LA Clippers are coming into their Sunday game against the Detroit Pistons looking to add to their current three-game win streak, and they’ll have reinforcements in the form of Derrick Jones Jr. making his injury return. The Clippers will also have additional roster depth following the signing of TyTy Washington to a two-way contract.

The Clippers already had all three of their two-way contract roster spots filled before signing TyTy Washington, and guard RayJ Dennis will be waived as per Law Murray of The Athletic. Dennis had been signed following the Clippers’ decision to part ways with Chris Paul. Washington will join Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller as the team’s three two-way contract players.

Washington’s availability with the Clippers will be limited as per the nature of a two-way contract, and he might see time with the San Diego Clippers in the G League.

The Clippers are no stranger to Washington’s game as he appeared in training camp with the team before being one of the their final roster cuts ahead of the start of the regular season. He had been playing with San Diego after being waived in camp.

In 16 games with San Diego this season, Washington had been averaging 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 49.4 percent shooting from the field, 43.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 89.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Washington began his career with the Houston Rockets. He’s also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, and most recently, the Phoenix Suns last season. He will provide additional guard depth for the Clippers.