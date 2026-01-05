USC football lost one four-star on offense to the portal after the loss to TCU. But Trojans fans are bracing themselves for another potential high-profile departure. Husan Longstreet is considering dipping into the College Football Transfer Portal.

CBS Sports college football insider Matt Zenitz revealed Monday that the prized five-star signing is weighing his options.

“USC five-star freshman QB Husan Longstreet has had communication with USC that he’s considering entering the transfer portal, sources tell CBS Sports,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Zenitz adds: “No final decision has been shared with the team as of yet.”

Longstreet's news comes off the heels of tackle Alex Payne announcing for the portal. He comprised USC's stacked 2025 class.

USC loses defender amid Husan Longstreet news

Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff already lost one Longstreet amid the news involving the top '25 recruit.

Kevin Longstreet is leaving USC, per Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals. The safety leaves with four tackles and four pass breakups this past season.

But losing out on the younger Longstreet will become a massive blow for Riley and the Trojans.

The blue chip recruit pledged to Texas A&M at first. USC held on to Julian Lewis as its potential QB of the future. Colorado and Deion Sanders came in to siphon Lewis, though, to close the early signing period.

Riley and USC courted the Centennial High of Corona star Longstreet to compensate for the loss. He arrived to push Jayden Maiava for QB1 and reportedly looked good during the spring. Maiava, however, claimed QB1 duties.

Maiava already announced his return to USC before the new year. Should Longstreet leave USC, four-star 2026 signing Jonas Williams likely rises as the early QB2 candidate ahead of the spring. Longstreet could be in high demand amid his past high-profile recruiting period.