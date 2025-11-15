On Saturday, former LA Rams DT Aaron Donald made his return to his alma mater at Pittsburgh. Not just to take in the game against Notre Dame, but to soak in seeing his No.97 jersey retired, per ACC Network.

While there, he seemed to embrace his family as a framed jersey was given to him, and he hoisted it to the crowd.

Pittsburgh officially retires Aaron Donald's No. 97 jersey

Over the course of 10 seasons, Donald left quite an impression on the NFL. Overall, he accumulated an average of 111.0 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries. Additionally, Donald was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Also, he played a key role in the Rams' winning Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Along the way, Donald achieved some other notable feats. He was a nine-time Pro-Bowler and received seven First-Team selections. In 2024, Donald decided to retire from football.

Currently, Donald is enjoying the fullest extent of his retirement. He is spending time with his family, pursuing business and acting ventures, still working out, and is involved in the Los Angeles community.

For all he has achieved in the NFL, it was what he did at Pittsburgh that made him into what he is today.

Aaron Donald will forever be part of Pittsburgh football lore .

In his years at Pittsburgh, Donald became one of the most dominant players in program history. His accolades speak for themselves. In his senior year of 2013, Donald won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, and Outland Trophy.

Also, he was an unanimous All-American and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Donald set a record for the most tackles for a loss by an interior defender with 66.

Earlier this year, Donald was inducted into the Pittsburgh Athletics Hall of Fame. Additionally, he donated $1 million to the Pitt Football Championship Fund in 2019, which was renamed the first-floor facility after him.