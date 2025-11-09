The Los Angeles Clippers have lost three straight games, with their most recent coming against the Phoenix Suns. They've also been without Kawhi Leonard, who is dealing with an ankle sprain. When asked about the status of Leonard, head coach Ty Lue said that he would miss the next few games for the Clippers, which is not good news for a team that is on a losing streak.

It's also not good for Leonard, who has a long history of injuries. While with the Clippers, he missed time almost every season because of injuries, and more recently, they've been more cautious with his playing time so he can play later into the season.

The Clippers came into this season with one of the oldest rosters in the league, and when you look at the team, they have some players who have dealt with injuries at times throughout their careers. One of them is Bradley Beal, who has already missed some time this season because of an injury.

Not only has he been injured, but he's had a rough start to the season on offense, and apparently, his teammates have been encouraging him to find his rhythm.

“Everybody's been on my a–,” Beal said.

The Clippers have been getting some solid contributions from other players, such as James Harden and Ivica Zubac. Leonard has also played well this season, but they're going to need him to be on the court so they can get out of the slump they're in.

At 3-6, the Clippers don't want the season to slip away from them so soon. At the same time, it's still quite early, and they could turn things around at any moment. The main problem for them is staying healthy, and once they can do that, they should be able to get back on their feet.