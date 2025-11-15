The No. 18-ranked Michigan Wolverines entered Week 12 on the outside looking in to the College Football Playoffs. Facing a pivotal three-game stretch against Northwestern, Maryland, and the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, the Wolverines need all the help they can get, and even then, winning out would only increase their odds to 42% of making the playoffs. The hope was that running back Justice Haynes could return following foot surgery, and power the Michigan offense to a late-season playoff push. Unfortunately, the Wolverines will be without their leading rusher for the remainder of the season.

Wolverines running back Justice Haynes will be out for the remainder of the season, Gus Johnson said during the Fox Sports broadcast of Michigan vs. Northwestern, courtesy of Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Haynes suffered a foot injury against Michigan State earlier in the season and underwent successful foot surgery. The junior running back was scheduled to miss the next two games but was anticipating a return in Michigan's regular-season finale against Ohio State. Instead, he will continue roaming the sideline with a boot on his foot and riding scooter.

Haynes has been spectacular since joining Michigan Football this season. In 121 carries, his 857 rushing yards still ranks third in the Big Ten despite missing the last two games. Haynes' 10 touchdowns also ranks 17th in the nation.

With Haynes' return off the table, barring a miraculous run to the CFP, the Wolverines will turn to sophomore tailback Jordan Marshall as their primary ball carrier. In the last three games, Marshall averaged 142 rushing yards and totaled five touchdowns. Last games vs. Purdue, Marshall tallied 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns in his lone start this season, offering some alleviation with Justice Haynes on the shelf.