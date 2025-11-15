Sunday's divisional clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks might not be for all the marbles, but it's certainly for a lot of them. Both teams are currently 7-2. A win would propel one of them to the top spot in the NFC West. For a Rams team that has only lost to fellow NFC heavyweights in the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, some in the league feel that head coach Sean McVay has a chance to take this roster all the way. According to the Athletic's Dianna Russini, one rival team source thinks Los Angeles can return to the Super Bowl.

“‘The Rams are primed for a Super Bowl,' one high-ranking AFC source said,” wrote Russini. “But so are the Seahawks. That’s why Sunday’s meeting might be the biggest game of the season so far.”

Heading into Sunday's tilt, this Rams roster might be the deepest one McVay has possessed since taking the franchise to the Super Bowl following the 2021 season. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the midst of one of the best seasons in his career. Wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams help Stafford lead an explosive passing attack. If Los Angeles can topple Seattle at home Sunday, will a Super Bowl run follow?

Rams looking to clinch first Super Bowl appearance since 2021

The Rams take on the Seahawks two more times this season, including Sunday's pivotal matchup. After the Seattle matchup, LA's schedule doesn't lighten up too much. The NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit SoFi Stadium the following week, having already toppled both the Seahawks and 49ers this year. A home game against another division leader, the Detroit Lions, is later in the season, plus the Seattle rematch on the road.

McVay will need to continue his masterful playcalling. Stafford, Nacua, Adams, and running back Kyren Williams will also need to continue their strong seasons so far. If all of those elements, plus a resurgent defense, can help the Rams continue their excellent start, then a trip to the NFL's biggest Super Bowl yet will seem more possible than ever.