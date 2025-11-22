Although the Los Angeles Clippers (5-11) have underwhelmed to this point of the 2025-26 NBA season, fans can at least share enjoyment in watching the 36-year-old James Harden put the team on his back. He added to his stellar start to the campaign with a history-making performance against the Charlotte Hornets (4-12). The future Hall of Famer scored a franchise-record 55 points in Saturday's 131-116 road win, and when the dust settled, he dropped a perfect soundbite.

“Basketball is life,” Harden said after the game, before giving a subtle smirk and walking away. A clutch day all around for No. 13.