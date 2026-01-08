As the San Diego Padres continue striving for a World Series berth, they're exploring all avenues of success. While the deal will likely fly under the radar in the grand scheme of the offseason, the Padres have just made a shrewd free agency addition.

San Diego has signed infielder Carson Tucker to a minor league contract, via Guardians Perspective. Tucker was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Guardians back in 2020.

He spent three seasons with the franchise, appearing in 73 games. Tucker had high expectations, ranking as high as Cleveland's No. 13 overall prospect in 2021, via MLB Pipeline. However, he hit just .164 with three home runs, 17 RBIs and eight stolen bases. The Guardians decided to move on after 2024.

Tucker found himself playing for the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League in 2025. It was a short stint, just 18 games, but he looked much stronger by hitting .323 with a home run, 12 RBIs and six stolen bases. His performance certainly caught the eye of the Padres.

Helping Tucker's cause is his versatility. He has spent time at shortstop, second and third base throughout his career. Whichever team he is playing for will be able to mix-and-match across the infield with Tucker at their disposal.

Still, the infielder has plenty to prove. While with the Guardians, he never advanced past Class-A. While his stretch in independent ball was impressive, he must now prepare for a large step up in competition. On a minor league deal, the Padres aren't risking too much on Tucker. If he can prove why he was a first-round pick back in 2020, perhaps San Diego found a diamond in the rough.