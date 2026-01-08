The Mario Tennis Fever Release Date arrives soon, with a new gameplay experience, story mode, and more for players to dive into. Tennis Fever is the first Mario Tennis game since Mario Tennis Aces, which released back in 2018. Nintendo is coming back to the tennis courts once again with a new experience for players on Switch 2. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Mario Tennis Fever Release Date – February 12th, 2026

The Mario Tennis Fever Release Date is Thursday, February 12th, 2026. The game is available for pre-order exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 and will cost $69.99 (USD) at launch.

Mario Tennis Fever, as one might guess, is a Super Mario-themed Tennis game. In fact, it's technically the 10th tennis game from Nintendo to feature the titular plumber. The first Tennis game, called “Tennis”, released in North America in 1985. You couldn't technically play as Mario, but he served as the game's official umpire.

Since then, we've seen nine other Mario Tennis games, starting with Mario's Tennis on the Virtual Boy. From Mario Tennis on the Nintendo 64 to Mario Tennis Aces, we've seen the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom serve on the court multiple times.

Mario Tennis Fever Gameplay

Tennis Fever retains a similar gameplay experience to the previous entry, Mario Tennis Aces. Players can choose from 38 different characters in a variety of courses and modes. This makes for the most characters you can play as in a Mario Tennis game.

Being a tennis game, you'll be able to utilize all sorts of moves. Whether it's Topspin, Slices, or Lobs, you'll have a variety of ways to catch your opponent off-guard. But being a Mario game, there's a few elements that make it over-the-top.

The biggest addition to gameplay is the new Fever Rackets. Overall, the game features 30 of these unique rackets, which come with unique abilities. Once you fill your Fever Gauge, you can use your Fever Racket's ability.

Some of the new Fever Racket Abilities include:

Ice Racket – Transforms part of the court into a slippery area

Mini Mushroom Racket – Shrinks opponent

Shadow Racket – Create a duplicate of your character

Fire Racket – Creates a Fire puddle that damages players who step on it

There's all sorts of Fever Rackets, all of which will help you in whatever mode you play. However, if you manage to send a Fever Shot back towards your opponent, then they'll have to feel the effects instead.

Speaking of modes, Tennis Fever introduces some new and returning modes:

In Trial Tower, players need to compete a series of challenges as they climb up the tower. These challenges test you on the skills you've learned and improved in throughout your experience.

In the new Mix It Up mode, you play matches with unconventional rules. These include things like:

Ring Shot – Hit Balls through rings to earn points

Forest Court – Expand the court by feeding Piranha Plants with tennis balls

Wonder Court – Adds Wonder Effects from Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Speaking of Wonder, the Talking Flowers serve as commentators in the returning Tournament Mode. And if you enjoy playing online, hop into the Online Room to play in customizable or ranked matches.

Furthermore, there's even a Swing mode, allowing you to use your Joy-Con 2 controller to hit different shot types. But that doesn't include the new story mode coming with the game.

Mario Tennis Fever Story

Mario Tennis Fever will feature an Adventure Story mode. This mode serves as a great way for players to learn the game. The plot revolves around Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and Peach being turned into babies by a “mysterious monster”. Throughout the adventure, the babies (and technically, the player), learn to play the game of Tennis.

While the adventure is intended to teach players, it also comes packed with things to do. Explore the Tennis academy, complete challenges, and get our heroes back to tip-top shape. Adventure mode even features boss battles, which you can take on with friends via co-op. And you'll be able to use Fever Shots to aid you in your quest.

We don't know much more about the story yet, but we look forward to finding out more once the game launches.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Mario Tennis Fever Release Date. We look forward to enjoying a brand new Mario sports game to kick off the new year. We'll see you on the court when Tennis Fever arrives this February.

