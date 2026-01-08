Unified light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is preparing for a long-awaited return to the ring this spring, indicating that a mandatory defense against Germany’s Michael Eifert is next on the agenda. The bout is tentatively targeted for March or April, marking Bivol’s first outing since becoming undisputed champion last year.

‼️

⛓️‍💥 Breaking News Dmitry Bivol is aiming for a spring return to the ring against Michael Eifert, according to his manager. #BrunchBoxing 💻 Credit: @pugboxing pic.twitter.com/MGlAgbOj6H — Brunch Boxing (@BrunchBoxing) January 7, 2026 Expand Tweet

Bivol’s most recent appearance came in February 2025, when he defeated Artur Beterbiev in their high-stakes rematch to capture the full set of light heavyweight belts.

AND THE NEW! 👑 114-114

116-112

115-113 Dmitry Bivol BEATS Artur Beterbiev via majority decision to level the scores at 1-1 in the rematch ‼️#BeterbievBivol2 | #RiyadhSeason | Sky Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/BQDQui0hka — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 22, 2025

However, his undisputed reign was quickly interrupted by health concerns. The 35-year-old underwent back surgery in August, forcing him to miss the remainder of 2025 and delay any talk of immediate title defenses. Team Bivol has since reported steady progress in his recovery, clearing the way for an early 2026 return.

Article Continues Below

While Bivol’s time away was spent rehabilitating, the sanctioning picture around him continued to shift. The WBC belt, which he vacated late last year, is now held by David Benavidez. Yet Bivol remains in control of the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles — and with the IBF now enforcing its mandatory, Eifert has emerged as the logical next challenger.

Eifert, 27, has been the IBF’s top contender for more than a year but has shared Bivol’s inactivity. He hasn’t fought since August 2024, opting to remain patient as his mandatory status ripened. His signature victory came in 2023 against Jean Pascal, a win that propelled him into the title picture and cemented his place near the top of the division.

Training for Bivol’s return is expected to begin soon in Kyrgyzstan, though no venue or finalized date has been announced. With Benavidez expected to face Gilberto Ramirez later this year, a defense against Eifert offers Bivol a pragmatic path back — one that helps him stay active while fulfilling his obligations and reaffirming his dominance in the 175-pound division.

For now, all signs point to spring for one of boxing’s most technically gifted champions to reassert his presence atop the light heavyweight landscape.