Amid the LA Clippers struggles this season, the organization made the puzzling decision to part ways with Chris Paul, a decision that was announced in the early Wednesday morning hours while the team is on a road trip. As the day progressed, more information became available such as the rumor that Paul and Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue had not spoken to each other in weeks.

Tyronn Lue addressed the media during his pregame availability prior to the Clippers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks, and he seemed to suggest that he did not harbor any ill feelings towards Chris Paul, as per Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated.

“I just think it wasn’t a good fit for what he was looking for. It is what it is. Do I want to see CP go out like this? No. I have a lot of respect for him. He’s been a friend of mine over the years,” Lue said. “You never wanna see a great go out like this. But I’m pretty sure he will find something because he’s a great player. . .I didn’t want to see it end like this.”

Lue brought up an interesting point regarding Paul’s potential future in that the Clippers haven’t yet announced how they plan to sever ties with him. He has not been waived. This was reportedly going to be Paul’s final season in the NBA although Paul himself has not explicitly stated that.

If Paul intends to finish out this season as a player, the Clippers could either cut him and eat his guaranteed salary, allowing him to sign with another team, or they could attempt to package him as part of a trade.

Paul had recently been out of the Clippers’ rotation and he has been putting up career-low numbers. He had been averaging 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 32.1 percent from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 50 percent from the free-throw line. Save for his 3-point percentage, those are all career-lows.