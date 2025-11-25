The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against their city rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, in an NBA Cup in-season tournament matchup on Tuesday. Both teams will be looking to gain momentum early in the group play, but injuries are impacting rotations on both sides, most notably for the Clippers’ Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Bogdan Bogdanovic injury status vs Lakers

Bogdanovic is listed as questionable with a left hip contusion heading into the game, leaving uncertainty about whether he will suit up against the Lakers.

🏀 SUNDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀 Donovan Mitchell scores 30+ for the 5th time in 6 games as the @cavs move to 12-6 on the season! Evan Mobley: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK

De'Andre Hunter: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 4 3PM

Ivica Zubac: 33 PTS, 18 REB, 4 AST https://t.co/n4W0DLXBbp pic.twitter.com/P3oSCv6dcK — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The veteran guard has appeared in nine games this season, averaging 25.7 minutes, 9.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. He is shooting 37.3% from the field, 34% from three, and 84.6% from the free-throw line. If he plays, Bogdanovic will be expected to provide scoring punch and veteran leadership for a Clippers team struggling to find consistency.

Clippers injury report

The Clippers are already dealing with multiple absences. Bradley Beal is out with a left hip fracture, Derrick Jones Jr. is sidelined with a right knee sprain, and Jordan Miller remains out with a left hamstring injury. The team has struggled this season, posting a 5–12 record and ranking 12th in the Western Conference. The Clippers are 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points, highlighting their difficulty in closing contests.

Lakers injury report

The Lakers, meanwhile, are coming off a strong start to the season at 12-4, second in the Western Conference. DeAndre Ayton is out with a right knee contusion, but the team has largely stayed healthy. The Lakers are 9-3 against conference opponents, including a strong 1-3 mark against Pacific Division rivals.

If Bogdanovic can play, his contribution from beyond the arc could be crucial. The Clippers are averaging 13.3 made three-pointers per game, slightly below what the Lakers allow, which makes his scoring potential significant in a game expected to be close. Fans will be watching pregame updates closely to see if Bogdanovic will be available to help the Clippers in the heated L.A. rivalry.

The injury report will be updated closer to tip-off, and his status could determine how the Clippers approach rotations and offensive schemes against the Lakers’ strong perimeter defense.