The Los Angeles Clippers are out of time, excuses, and optimism. Tuesday night’s 135-118 loss to the Lakers wasn’t just another stumble; it felt like confirmation of a harsh reality: this roster, built on star power and veteran experience, is collapsing faster than anyone expected.

At 5-13, with 11 losses in their last 13 games, the Clippers are spiraling. Even Kawhi Leonard’s return didn’t shift momentum. The Lakers attacked early, pressured late, and never allowed the game to become competitive. And once again, Los Angeles looked lost defensively.

Final from DTLA. pic.twitter.com/VhW64FprlU — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Leonard didn’t bother addressing the situation in polite disappointment. Asked about the defensive failures, both during his absence and now that he’s back, he pointed directly to the core issue.

They’re paying heavily. The Clippers have allowed at least 16 threes in nine separate games this season, the most in the NBA, and opponents are shooting with confidence, rhythm, and zero resistance.

James Harden continued his recent scoring surge with 29 points and nine assists, but his production no longer masks the deeper issues. The team looks slow. They look disconnected. They look old.

And the problems run deeper than effort.

Bradley Beal is out for the season. The John Collins trade already looks like a major setback. Chris Paul and Brook Lopez, once meaningful pieces, appear well past their windows of impact. Leonard is fighting injury rhythm; Harden’s fit remains clunky. There was once a championship expectation. Now there’s only uncertainty. Where do they even go from here: trade, teardown, or blind hope?

Whatever the next move is, one truth is unavoidable:

The Clippers are no longer a contender; they’re a crisis.