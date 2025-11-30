Cooper Flagg delivered more than a historic night against the L.A. Clippers. He also drew an honest assessment from Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, whose postgame breakdown revealed exactly how the Dallas rookie managed one of the most impressive performances ever recorded by an eighteen-year-old.

Flagg scored 35 points in the Mavericks' 114-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. The total made him the youngest player in league history to reach that mark. Afterward, Leonard credited Dallas coach Jason Kidd for putting Flagg in positions where the Clippers could not contain him.

“Jason Kidd did a good job spreading the floor out, letting him attack, get to his spots,” Leonard said postgame. “[He] got to the free throw line, made mids, got fouled.”

That scouting report proved accurate. Flagg hit 13 of his 22 attempts, made nine free throws, and logged eight rebounds while carrying a Dallas roster missing multiple starters. His assertiveness around the rim even produced a soaring third-quarter dunk over Ivica Zubac that sent the Mavericks bench into a frenzy.

The Clippers had few answers for Cooper Flagg

This was the second straight night Flagg controlled the action. He delivered 11 assists against the Lakers on Friday, then showcased his scoring ceiling against the Clippers. Kidd said the rookie carried himself with rare composure for a player who should be a college freshman.

The Clippers had few answers beyond Leonard and James Harden, who combined for 59 points. Los Angeles continued its troubling trend of fading in the second half. The Clippers surrendered another double-digit lead and were hurt by 18 turnovers and long stretches without defensive communication.

Klay Thompson kept Dallas afloat in the fourth quarter with 17 of his 23 points, including the go-ahead three with under two minutes left. Flagg closed the game at the line, sinking all six of his attempts in the final moments.

The win snapped a three-game Dallas losing streak and dropped the Clippers to 5-15. Leonard said Los Angeles must find energy and focus quickly, but his praise for Flagg underscored the night. The rookie attacked relentlessly and left one of the league’s most respected defenders acknowledging exactly how it happened.