The biggest storyline this offseason for the Los Angeles Clippers, and arguably the NBA as a whole, has been the league's investigation into the team's alleged no-show deal for Kawhi Leonard that helped them circumvent the salary cap. Team owner Steve Ballmer has been at the center of the investigation, started by sports reporter Pablo Torre, after his ties to the now-bankrupt company Aspiration were revealed.

On Monday, the Clippers held their annual media day, and to open things up, team president Lawrence Frank addressed the media with a prepared statement.

“We are glad there's an investigation, and we welcome it. We're eager for the truth to come out. The assumptions and conclusions that have been made are disappointing and upsetting. We expect the investigation to show that these allegations are wrong,” said Frank, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “I'm hurt for Steve [Ballmer]. He's one of the best and most honorable people I've ever met. He does things the right way for the right reasons. He constantly reminds us to stay on the right side of the rules. We also hurt for our players, our staff, and fans…”

Frank confirmed that the Clippers “…will cooperate with the investigation and let this process play out. But we are eager for the whole truth, the whole picture to be revealed. We're very confident in what it will show.”

A huge deal for the Clippers

On Monday, Torre released new findings contradicting Ballmer's claims that he was defrauded by Aspiration at some point in 2023, revealing that Ballmer continued making hefty payments to the company's co-owner long after that.

However, as of yet, no concrete proof that the Clippers engaged in wrongdoing has materialized. If it does, the consequences will likely be dire, if the league's similar probe into the late 1990s Minnesota Timberwolves is any indication. That investigation, regarding player Joe Smith, resulted in hefty fines, suspensions, and forfeited first round draft picks.

In any case, the Clippers are slated to kick off what could be a turbulent 2025-26 NBA season on the road against the Utah Jazz on October 22.