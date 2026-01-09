The Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard has had a good month and seemed to be putting the team on the right track. Unfortunately, he sustained an ankle injury in his last game and has landed on the injury report ahead of a game with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Clippers beat writer Justin Russo.

“Kawhi Leonard turned his right ankle a little bit on a fan sitting courtside in yesterday's game against the New York Knicks,” Russo wrote on X.

This would be a major setback for a Clippers team that has been playing better, going 7-3 in its past 10 games. Currently, the official report lists Leonard as questionable. This is a major blow to a team that already lost Bradley Beal and is also missing Bogdan Bogdanovic. The injury, as posted on X by Law Murray, showed Leonard backing up as he took a three-point shot and losing his balance. After losing his balance, he lands awkwardly, before resuming play.

Here's where Leonard injured his ankle. Made 10/16 FGs for 25 points through 3 quarters. Subbed out after this bucket Played in 4th quarter until garbage time but missed all 4 shots. Kawhi didn't mention it postgame but same foot that cost Kawhi most of November https://t.co/I3TCl8XpTZ pic.twitter.com/He0D1PWTZw — Law Murray 🐐 (@LawMurrayTheNU) January 8, 2026

Leonard had been on a tear, scoring over 40 points in three of the last 10 games. Currently, he is averaging 28 points per game while shooting 49.2% from the field, including 36.2% from beyond the arc. If Leonard were to miss any significant time, Kobe Sanders could take his spot in the starting lineup.

The Clippers are on the first leg of a back-to-back, as they head to Motown to face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Ultimately, there is a chance the Clippers could sit Leonard tonight and see how the ankle feels before deciding if he plays on Saturday. Since the Pistons are the best team in the Eastern Conference and the Nets are one of the worst, there is a chance he does not play against the Nets.