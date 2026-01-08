The NBA trade deadline is coming up, and with it, all sorts of trade rumors are out there. One of the biggest revolves around Michael Porter Jr. and where he could end up. The big rumor is that the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in him. However, one thing that might stop the Clippers from pulling off the move is Porter Jr.'s injury history dating back to college.

On the latest episode of “Clutch Scoops,” ClutchPoints' very own Brett Siegel and Tomer Azarly were talking about how, as much as the Clippers would love to make the trade, they are apprehensive because of Porter Jr.'s injury history. There is a history there with him and the Clippers, but it might be too much to overcome.

Siegel said, “One team that I keep hearing about is the Clippers. And I know you’ve talked about them before, and the different directions they could go. Could you see them potentially leveraging some of those guys in the final year of their contract for Michael Porter Jr? Because it seems like Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank still want to make an all-in move.”

Despite Siegel saying that he has consistently heard that the Clippers are interested in Porter Jr., Azarly was not sure how much he bought it.

Azarly said, “I think there is a history there between Michael Porter Jr. and the Clippers. I know their doctors were the ones who wrote that they would never draft him, and he probably won’t have a very long NBA career, and so he’s taken that personally, I believe.”

“I don’t know if I could see that happening, Azarly continued. “I think the Clippers were pretty adamant about his back injuries, and I still think they want to maintain as much flexibility as possible for both this off-season and the off-season of 2027.”

Porter Jr. has undergone three back surgeries during his basketball career. Still, he has repeatedly said he wants to continue playing, even after being traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets.