The Brooklyn Nets will look to rebound from a heartbreaking loss when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. They may be without their top player, Michael Porter Jr., as they attempt to do so.

Porter Jr. was a late addition to Brooklyn's injury report due to right knee soreness. The Nets listed him as probable. While a probable tag typically indicates the forward has a strong chance to play, his downgrade from available adds uncertainty to his status for the game.

After missing only four games across the previous two seasons, Porter Jr. has continued to look rejuvenated with the Nets. The 27-year-old has played in 28 of Brooklyn's 34 games this season. However, most of those absences have been for rest during back-to-backs, while another was for personal reasons.

Porter Jr. is enjoying a career-best season while emerging as the Nets' No. 1 option following his offseason trade from the Nuggets. He's averaged 26.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists on .495/.411/.828 shooting splits. He, Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards are the NBA's only players averaging 26-plus points on such efficiency.

Most impressively, Brooklyn is 11-11 over Porter Jr.'s last 22 appearances. The Nets are 0-6 in games he's missed, averaging 102.7 points and losing by an average of 18.7 points. Brooklyn has lost four of its last five games following a 7-3 stretch, with Porter Jr. missing a back-to-back last week due to an illness.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have won seven of their last nine games following a 6-21 start to the season. Kawhi Leonard is questionable for Friday's Nets matchup due to a right ankle sprain. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Left Hamstring; Injury Management) and Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee; Sprain) will not play.