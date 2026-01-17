Lately, things have actually been looking up for the Los Angeles Clippers. They are in the midst of a five-game winning streak and just signed a young prospect.

On Saturday, the Clippers officially got Patrick Baldwin Jr. to sign a 10-day contract, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

The Clippers have signed Patrick Baldwin Jr. to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/egD2wJKb7C — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 17, 2026

Baldwin, 23, hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2022. In his first season, Baldwin played in 31 games and averaged 3.9 points per game. In 2023, he played in three playoff games.

From there, he has become a virtual NBA journeyman.

Mostly brief stints in the NBA, then in the NBA G League. In the NBA, Baldwin played with the Warriors and the Washington Wizards. In Washington, he played 60 games in total and averaged 3.3 points per game.

With that came stops with the Santa Cruz Warriors and San Diego Clippers in the NBA G League.

Article Continues Below

In February 2025, Baldwin was traded to the San Antonio Spurs before being waived the following day. On February 16, Baldwin signed with San Diego before signing a two-way contract with Los Angeles in March.

Altogether, Baldwin played in two games with Los Angeles and averaged 3.0 points.

That July, he was waived by the Clippers.

Additionally, Baldwin has international experience. In 2021, he represented the United States during the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Latvia. Altogether, he averaged 7.7 points and 5 rebounds per game as the United States went on to win the gold medal.

In the process, he shot 47% from the field.