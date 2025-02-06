The Milwaukee Bucks were involved in a big trade on Wednesday night that sent Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards. The Bucks picked up Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin Jr. Milwaukee got active again on Thursday just hours before the trade deadline as they traded Baldwin to the San Antonio Spurs.

“Milwaukee is trading Patrick Baldwin Jr. and cash to San Antonio, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been in the NBA since 2022. He started his career with the Golden State Warriors before spending each of the past two seasons with the Wizards. His time with the Bucks didn't last long.

Baldwin was drafted by the Warriors with the 28th-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after he spent his college days playing at Milwaukee. With Wednesday's trade, Baldwin was set to make a return to the city that he is familiar with, but he will now go south to play in San Antonio instead.

So far in his career, Baldwin hasn't seen a lot of playing time as he hasn't averaged more than 13 minutes per game in a season yet. He is currently averaging 4.6 MPG this year and 2.1 points per game.

The Bucks have been active during the last 24 hours as they have completed a couple of trades right before Thursday's deadline. Now, there are a couple of hours for teams to get any last-minute trades in. We have already seen some major ones across the sport, so the biggest news has likely already dropped. However, anything can go down in the final hours.

It's going to be interesting to see what the Bucks are able to accomplish down the stretch with their revamped roster. Milwaukee is currently 27-22 on the year, and they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.