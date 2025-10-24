The college football season is right in the heart of conference play. SEC football is in full effect, and this weekend will showcase some great games. Arkansas and Auburn meet at Razorback Stadium as both teams are aiming to get back in the win column. Auburn is on a 4-game losing streak after a 3-0 start. Arkansas has lost five straight games after a 2-0 start. Conference play has not been kind to these former powerhouses.

Auburn almost beat Oklahoma a few weeks back as a ranked team, but ended up losing in overtime. That potential win probably wouldn't have mattered as they lost every game after that, but it could have changed the momentum of the season instead of it being derailed.

Jackson Arnold has been Auburn's starting QB all season. Head coach Hugh Freeze said earlier this week that he wanted to re-evaluate the QB position, but it looks like he's sticking with Arnold as the starter against Arkansas. Backup Ashton Daniels should get reps in this game, however.

Article Continues Below

Here is what Freeze said earlier this week.

“Yeah, we’re looking at everything,” Freeze said. “You have to start looking when, as well as Jackson, played in the first half of the last two games, you still have to start looking at everything of, alright, why do we not have the winning ways, and, sitting here, feeling like we do? We’re going to get (Jackson) and Ashton a lot of reps, and kind of see where it goes from there.”

Arnold has 1,190 passing yards and five passing touchdowns on the season. He has thrown one interception, so the good news is that he is playing turnover-free football for the most part. Arnold has added 261 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Daniels has not played this season, but will look to get some crucial reps on Saturday afternoon.