The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2025 NBA Cup with familiar questions hanging over their season, but also with renewed optimism following one of the most ambitious offseasons in franchise history. A 50-win campaign in 2024-25 demonstrated resilience, even though it ended with the all-too-familiar sight of Kawhi Leonard watching from the sidelines when the games mattered most.

The Clippers’ roster, however, has arguably never been deeper. James Harden’s extension solidified the backcourt, Bradley Beal and Chris Paul arrived to provide extra firepower, and the frontcourt was bolstered with the additions of Brook Lopez and John Collins. On paper, this is the deepest and most versatile Clippers team ever assembled, capable of both small-ball lineups and bruising half-court configurations.

But as always, the ceiling comes down to Leonard. When healthy, he remains one of the most impactful players in basketball. Last season, he averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting an elite 50-41-81. The Clippers were 12.7 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor. In the playoffs, he went toe-to-toe with Nikola Jokić and looked every bit the two-way superstar. If Leonard stays upright, the Clippers’ NBA Cup path becomes far less daunting.

West Group B is no cakewalk, though. The Clippers will have to survive matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Memphis Grizzlies. Here’s a breakdown of their four games and what to expect.

Clippers vs. Pelicans

The Clippers open their NBA Cup campaign in New Orleans, a notoriously hostile environment. The Smoothie King Center has become one of the toughest road venues in the league, especially with the Pelicans’ mix of youth, size, and defensive versatility.

New Orleans, however, enters the Cup in transition. While Zion Williamson remains the franchise cornerstone, durability concerns loom larger than ever. Jordan Poole adds microwave scoring, but his high-variance shot selection could play directly into the Clippers’ defensive schemes.

This is where the Clippers’ depth becomes their biggest weapon. Harden and Paul can control the tempo, ensuring the Pelicans never speed the game into chaos. Lopez’s rim protection should be invaluable against Zion’s relentless drives..

The Clippers’ ability to throw multiple looks at Williamson, Collins for size, Lopez for rim deterrence, and Leonard for physical switches makes them uniquely suited for this matchup. Combine that with the veteran poise of Beal and Harden, and LA should be able to weather New Orleans’ runs and pull out a comfortable but hard-fought road victory.

Prediction: Clippers win, starting the Cup 1-0

Clippers vs. Mavericks

The second matchup sees the Clippers return to Crypto.com Arena to host the Dallas Mavericks, a team that has become a thorn in their side over the years. That said, the Clippers’ retooled defense gives them more options to deal with Dallas than in prior seasons. Leonard’s presence allows them to put a legitimate stopper on Cooper Flagg, while Harden’s improved commitment on the defensive end (thanks in part to reduced offensive workload) keeps the backcourt from being overly exposed. Lopez and Collins will be critical in containing Dallas’ lob threats and second-chance points.

Offensively, the Clippers should look to exploit mismatches relentlessly. Harden’s pick-and-roll game with Lopez could punish Dallas’ rim protection, while Beal’s movement shooting can stretch the Mavericks thin. Paul, even in a limited role, remains the ultimate table-setter and late-game decision-maker.

The biggest advantage here is depth. While Dallas will lean heavily on Russel and Irving to generate most of their offense, the Clippers can stagger lineups to always have two elite playmakers on the floor. That versatility should wear down the Mavericks over four quarters.

Prediction: Clippers win again, moving to 2-0

Clippers vs. Lakers

The marquee matchup of the group stage comes in the Battle of Los Angeles, a Cup clash that will have the city divided and the stakes amplified. Clippers-Lakers games are always intense, but the NBA Cup only heightens the drama.

The Lakers, led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, present matchup nightmares for anyone, even a roster as deep as the Clippers’. Meanwhile, LeBron’s playmaking continues to carve up defenses even as he nears 41 years old.

For the Clippers, this game likely comes down to two factors: Leonard’s health and whether their offense can stay efficient against LA’s top-tier defense. The Lakers were one of the best defensive teams in the league last year, and Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves give them the flexibility to throw bodies at both Leonard and Beal.

This game has all the makings of a grind-it-out battle, decided by execution in the fourth quarter. While Harden and Paul give the Clippers an edge in late-game shot creation, the Lakers’ sheer size and Doncic's scoring range will be a challenge. Expect the game to be close, perhaps even decided in the final possessions, but the Lakers’ interior dominance should be the difference.

Prediction: Clippers lose narrowly, falling to 2-1

Clippers vs. Grizzlies

The Clippers close group play in Memphis, a game that could determine advancement. FedExForum is another tough venue, but Memphis enters the season with lingering uncertainty. Ja Morant’s availability has been inconsistent due to injuries and off-court issues, and while Jaren Jackson Jr. is a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber anchor, the Grizzlies lack consistent scoring depth behind their stars.

This is a matchup where the Clippers’ veteran savvy should shine. Harden and Paul can keep the offense poised against Memphis’ aggressive perimeter defenders, while Leonard’s two-way brilliance ensures the Clippers always have the best player on the floor when he’s healthy. Lopez’s size will help neutralize Jackson inside, while Collins provides additional rebounding against Memphis’ traditionally rugged frontline.

The X-factor here may be bench production. The Clippers’ second unit, featuring versatile wings and reliable shooters, gives them an edge in sustaining momentum when the stars rest. Memphis, by contrast, has struggled with depth, especially on the offensive end.

Expect the Grizzlies to push the pace and make the game physical, but the Clippers’ composure should prevail. Leonard’s ability to close games, coupled with Harden’s orchestration, should secure a road win to end group play on a high note.

Prediction: Clippers win, finishing group play 3-1

Will the Clippers March on?

At 3-1, the Clippers would be in a prime position to advance out of West Group B. The Lakers may finish with the same record, meaning point differential could decide the group winner, but even if LA doesn’t finish first, their strong showing should be enough to earn a Wild Card slot into the knockout stage.

The bigger picture, however, extends beyond the Cup. The Clippers’ ability to compete in these high-intensity, playoff-like atmospheres will serve as a barometer for how realistic their championship aspirations are. If Leonard stays healthy, the Clippers have the talent and depth to not only make noise in the NBA Cup but also to finally break through in the postseason.