The 2025 NBA season started this week, and one of the big games during opening week was the Denver Nuggets' trip to San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors won the game in overtime, 137-131, but they had to overcome a monster performance from Aaron Gordon, who scored 50 points in a homecoming to the Bay Area.

Gordon was in the zone against the Warriors, scoring 50 points on 17/21 shooting from the field and 10/11 from the three-point line. It was an incredibly efficient night from the San Jose native. After the game, Gordon was asked about his career game, and he shouted out to the DJ for helping put him in the zone.

“The DJ was playing slaps. So I'm vibing the whole game. He's playing just the straight Bay that I grew up with. Just like Hyphy music. So I was just out getting Hyphy.”

The Warriors also noticed the game. After the Warriors' win, Steph Curry told reporters that Gordon was “ridiculous” in the game.