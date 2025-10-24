The Charlotte Hornets are aiming to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. All eyes are on LaMelo Ball to lead a young roster to a successful season, as the front office has acquired several intriguing long-term options over the past several years. However, former NBA player turned analyst Chandler Parsons dropped a not-so-desirable take about Ball and his team.

In the latest episode of “Run it Back,” brought to you by FanDuel, Parsons claims that Ball, who is 24 years old, is ultimately a fun player to watch in the league. However, Parsons doesn't believe that LaMelo Ball is a top-five point guard in the NBA and doesn't see the Hornets having a successful year.

“And a guy like him won't ever fully get the flowers he deserves until he wins,” said Parsons about Ball. “And [the Hornets are] nowhere near winning. That's the problem… He is must watch TV, and no one's watching. It's the Charlotte Hornets' problem… But he's not a top-five point guard, and they're gonna be a bottom-five team. So, it's hard to get the accolades and respect you want when you're not winning games consistently.”

“[LaMelo] is not a top-5 point guard and [The Hornets] are gonna be a bottom-5 team." Chandler Parsons on LaMelo Ball and Charlotte 👀 (via @RunItBackFDTV )pic.twitter.com/EtLYjAf7bD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 24, 2025

LaMelo Ball is in his sixth season in the league and hasn't had the opportunity to participate in the playoffs yet. He's been a bright spot on the team, though, as he is averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game throughout his career. He also owns a career 42.1% field goal percentage while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Although Chandler Parsons just doesn't see it in the Hornets right now, Charlotte does have plenty of reasons to be optimistic. As Parsons pointed out, Ball is a thrilling player to watch and has a knack for stuffing the stat sheet. If guys like Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges step up, while rookies Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner flash potential, the Hornets could certainly make some noise in the back half of the season.

After earning a 136-117 win over the Brooklyn Nets in the season opener, LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers. That game tips off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.