As rumors surround the Los Angeles Clippers as the team is going through a horrendous start to the season, there could be conversations that a rebuild needs to be in order, and to tear it down. With the Clippers going through other types of drama, as the whole situation with Chris Paul, one NBA insider speaks about how owner Steve Ballmer has derailed any type of rebuilding situation.

Sam Amick of The Athletic would appear on the “Run It Back” show on FanDuel and would say that Los Angeles should tear it down, but because of Ballmer's “borderline insane addiction” to the current roster, it won't happen. Besides having players like star James Harden, the one that Amick mentions is how Ballmer has “never wavered in his loyalty” to Kawhi Leonard.

“I don’t see it because, Steve Ballmer man, he has just got this, inexplicable, in my opinion, borderline insane addiction to this group. If that makes sense,” Ballmer said. “I don’t understand it because when you talk about Kawhi, and regardless of the truth regarding that scandal. The level of scrutiny and distraction that has come from that partnership with Kawhi has been so problematic, but Steve has never wavered in his loyalty to Kawhi and continues to barrel down that road.”

The Clippers are looking towards the summer of 2027

There's no doubt that the rumors around the Clippers will continue, but one has to wonder why Ballmer loves the current team so much, despite the start to the season, which, saying it has been disappointing, is an understatement. Looking to the potential future, Amick would mention how the team might want to let this team rock for a few more seasons until contracts go up with the summer of 2027 in their sights.

“And they’ve been looking at the Summer of 2027 for quite some time, and it feels like that’s still the road they’re going down, is sticking with what they have as bad as this is,” Amick said.

Los Angeles is 6-18 with their next game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.