Chris Paul is one of the best players in Los Angeles Clippers history, but his first stint with the team went a lot smoother than his second time around. The all-time great point guard signed with the team in the offseason in what was supposed to be a heartwarming send-off into retirement. Paul is retiring at season's end, so he was supposed to compete for one more championship with the team where he made his name at.

Instead, Los Angeles is parting ways with Paul just over a quarter of the way through the season. Paul was informed overnight on Dec. 3 that the Clippers are sending him home, and he won't be partaking in games for the franchise anymore. Now, the Clippers will pursue a trade or resort to a buyout or waiving Paul.

The point guard from Wake Forest certainly doesn't want to end his retirement tour like this, and he seemingly still has something left in the tank. So, check out the gallery to see the five best destinations for Paul to finish out his career.

5. Two of the best passers ever team up

Nikola Jokic has established himself as the best player in the NBA, largely because he puts up jaw-dropping assist numbers on a nightly basis and is clearly the best passing big man in NBA history. The Denver Nuggets' three-time MVP leads the NBA with 11.1 assists per game. Paul, meanwhile, clearly knows how to facilitate in his own right, as he ranks second in all-time assists with 12,552.

If Paul were still in his prime, there may not be enough offensive touches to go around for him to work on a team centered around Jokic. He has found some success as a backup point guard in recent years, though, and that just so happens to be arguably Denver's biggest weakness.

Jamal Murray and Jalen Pickett are the only true point guards on the team. Murray is fresh off a 52-point game that was one of the most efficient performances in NBA history, but he is more of a score-first guard than a true point guard. Pickett can be sufficient in limited minutes, but it is best if the team doesn't have to rely on him.

Of course, Jokic handles plenty of the typical point guard duties, but a lack of depth at the position has forced Bruce Brown into some time at the one. Brown is better off slashing and hitting catch-and-shoot 3-pointers as a shooting guard or small forward. Paul could come in and play 15 minutes per game or so as a stabilizing force for a bench that, while improved this year, has typically had its fair share of problems when Jokic isn't on the floor.

4. The reunion that should have happened

A Paul-Clippers reunion made sense in the offseason, but it is now clear that a different homecoming should have taken place. Paul was drafted in 2005 by the New Orleans Hornets. There, he became an MVP candidate and the always-competitive force that fans have come to love/hate.

Since the Clippers thing didn't work out, Paul should instead return to New Orleans to play for the Pelicans. New Orleans is struggling, but they have no incentive to lose because they traded their 2026 first-round pick away unprotected to get Derik Queen. Paul would have a chance to end his career as a hero for the team where it all started if he could help the Pelicans win some games and lessen the damage of where that pick falls in the draft.

The Pelicans wouldn't help Paul to ring chase, but fans saw him thrive in a mentorship role for a young team last year when he played on the San Antonio Spurs. Perhaps Paul could provide similar leadership and help push his first-ever franchise in the right direction before departing into the sunset of retirement. It would be a touching, full-circle way to end his career after his Clippers' tenure ended on a less-than-positive note.

3. Chris Paul could be the Mavericks' Kyrie Irving band-aid

The Dallas Mavericks were expected to improve this year, despite the fact that Kyrie Irving will miss most or all of the year with a torn ACL. Instead, the team has one of the worst records in the Western Conference. Anthony Davis' inability to get healthy plays a big part in their struggles, but Irving's absence has been more detrimental than many expected.

D'Angelo Russell has proven yet again that he is just too streaky of an option at the point guard spot. The team has very little point guard depth besides with Brandon Williams and Ryan Nembhard being the other two options. Williams is a solid backup option, but far from a great one, and Nembhard only recently broke onto the scene.

The team has far too much frontcourt depth in comparison to the backcourt, and now, the Mavericks are at risk of blowing the whole thing up. They've already been reported to have interest in trading away Davis, but bringing in Paul could help right the ship. Paul is one of the longest-tenured NBA players ever, and he has plenty of experience raising the floor of teams. If the Mavericks think that Irving will be back this year, Paul could help keep the team afloat until his arrival.

2. The final piece of the Banana Boat falls into place

Paul, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade form a friendship known as the Banana Boat foursome. Of course, James is the face of that group, as he is one of the very best players in NBA history. Only James and Paul remain in the league, as Anthony and Wade are long retired.

James had played with Anthony and Wade before, and Paul had a stint with Anthony, but Paul and James have never shared the court as teammates. James has plenty of sway around the league, so if Paul told him he wants to finally turn the friendship into an on-court tandem, the Los Angeles Lakers would make it happen.

With James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic demanding so many touches, perhaps Paul wouldn't be the best on-court fit in Los Angeles. The Lakers have long lacked depth, though, and Paul could certainly help out whenever need be. He is 40 years old and might be just a-okay without a big rotational role.

1. Chris Paul fixes the Timberwolves' point guard problem

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made back-to-back Western Conference Finals. However, a lack of point guard depth is holding them back. Mike Conley is well past his prime, and Rob Dillingham has yet to develop into a reliable option. The Timberwolves are so close to contending, but they need a little help.

Paul could provide the team with much-needed point guard minutes, and in turn, he'd help get players such as Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels the ball. The Timberwolves would allow the point guard to pursue the championship ring that has eluded him his entire career.

Paul to the Timberwolves seems like an unlikely pairing in a retirement tour, but the two would form a true symbiotic relationship, making this Paul's best destination in his final season.