The fallout over the LA Clippers letting Chris Paul go abruptly in his final NBA season continues to worsen.

According to reports, James Harden allegedly expressed disagreement at the idea of the Clippers signing Paul in the first place, per Kevin O'Connor of The Kevin O'Connor Show on Yahoo Sports.

On Friday, O'Connor, alongside Tate Frazier, said that Harden was not keen on Paul joining the Clippers.

“I mean, absolutely a failure of leadership for sure, and I think you know what they say publicly is one thing,” O'Connor said. “I've heard from multiple sources that James Harden was opposed to the Chris Paul signing, that he was one of the guys who was like, ‘Eh, I'm not so sure here.” And then this ended up happening.”

If Harden wasn't into Paul being part of the team, and this happens, is that a coincidence?

Presently, the situation involving the Clippers couldn't be any worse. So far, they have a record of 6-16. Also, some of their key players are battling injuries. Not only that, but the investigation into Kawhi Leonard over manipulating the salary cap continues to hover over the organization.

Furthermore, the Clippers are considering trading Harden.

Could things get any worse for the Clippers?

For time and memoriam, the Clippers have always been one of the NBA's laughingstocks. With everything they are dealing with now, both on and off the court, stigma is becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.

On the court, the injuries piling up have led to a significant lack of depth. Off the court, they owe their 2026 first-round draft pick to the defending champion OKC Thunder. This is due to the trading of Paul George in 2019.

And with aging veterans apparently dissatisfied and looking to get out of dodge, maybe the worst is indeed yet to come.