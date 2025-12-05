With the Los Angeles Clippers sending Chris Paul home in what was a shocking decision to the basketball world, this being the legendary point guard's final season in the league, it has led to immense speculation. While rumors around the Clippers and Paul will continue to spread about what went down, former player Kendrick Perkins would give his thoughts about the ordeal.

Speaking about the situation on the “Road Trippin' Show,” saying first that Los Angeles' president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank “needs to be gone.” However, he wouldn't excuse Paul, saying that he has been getting a lot of contact from players who have been Paul's teammates, saying that he was “no saint.”

“My feelings still remain the same about Lawrence Frank. His a– needs to be gone, okay. He needs to be gone,” Perkins said. “My feelings don’t change about him. But I will say I’ve been reading and I’ve been listening. And there’s a lot of people that have been commenting. A lot of text messages that I’ve been receiving that said, ‘Hey Perk, stop it now. You know [Paul] ain’t no saint.’ And these were people that actually shared a locker room with [Paul].”

Kendrick Perkins speaks more on Chris Paul's actions with the Clippers

Article Continues Below

As the Clippers' debacle with Paul has caused an abundance of news and attention about the situation, Perkins offered more advice on what he was hearing, such as Paul “doing stuff behind” the back of head coach Ty Lue.

“It was stuff that kept building up throughout the course of the season,” Perkins said. “He was doing stuff behind Ty Lue’s back. Going to players, whispering, saying things, and causing turmoil when the team is already struggling and going through a lot. The last thing you need is a guy that you brought in to be an extension of the coach, to be a positive voice in the locker room, not to be a negative voice in the locker room, and that’s what I’m getting from it.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen where Paul finishes his career and if Los Angeles bounces back with its 6-16 start.