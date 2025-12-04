Now that the dust has somewhat settled following the LA Clippers decision to part ways with Chris Paul, the next steps involve how the organization will proceed regarding removing Paul from the roster, and what Paul himself plans to do amid reports that he was retiring after this season.

Whatever the Clippers ultimately end up deciding to do with Chris Paul this season, one thing is for certain, the veteran point guard has absolutely no intentions of retiring just yet, as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

“He’s been very happy about former players and current players that have reached out whether on social media or behind the scenes offering support,” Spears said. “Does he want to retire, is he done? I was told absolutely not. He does want to play.”

“Where does he go from here, there’s only 10 teams with roster spots,” Spears continued. “One GM told me, ‘I just don’t have a spot for him.’ Could it be out East, could it be away from his family, I was told that Chris will cross that bridge when he gets there.”

Before Paul can decide what his next option will be, the Clippers have to remove him from their roster. The team has a few options in terms of how to proceed, but nothing that can be done immediately.

Buying out Paul’s contract is an option, but not at the moment as the Clippers would need to sign a replacement player within 14 days, as per Bobby Marks of ESPN. Due to salary cap issues, the Clippers would be unable to sign a replacement player until January.

As far as a potential trade, the Clippers are also in a holding pattern as Paul’s contract cannot be traded until Dec. 15.

Paul appeared in 16 games for the Clippers at a little over 14 minutes per game. He averaged 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists with splits of 32.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.