The LA Clippers are trying to dig themselves out of the hole they created to start the 2025-26 season, and James Harden has been doing his best to try and turn things around for the team. The Clippers were on the road to square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, and James Harden notched a major career milestone, surpassing Carmelo Anthony on the NBA’s all-time career points list, as per ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly.

Article Continues Below

James Harden moved into 10th all-time on the NBA’s career points list. As of publication, Harden had a game-high 26 points. The Clippers are looking to get back in the win column. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.