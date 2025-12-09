The sudden divorce of the Los Angeles Clippers and future Basketball Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul continues to be the talk of the town in the hoops realm.

Arguably the greatest player to ever don a Clippers uniform, Paul appeared to have an acrimonious separation with the Los Angeles franchise, and the reason behind it is still far from 100 percent clear.

Among the rumors that have floated since Paul's exit from the Clippers is that the “Point God” and Los Angeles head coach Tyronn Lue were not on speaking terms before the veteran point guard was shown the door.

However, Lue shot that rumor down while talking to reporters on Tuesday.

“That ain’t true,” Lue told reporters when asked about the particular rumor of his and Paul's icy relationship (via Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated).

“How he gonna play and I’m not talking to him? There was a stretch when he wasn’t gonna play and be out of the rotation, it was tough for him because he’s a competitor.”

For a team to part ways in such a sudden manner with an all-time great will always prompt several questions and rumors, and that seems to be the case in the aftermath of the Clippers' decision to let Paul go.

Paul has already expressed his intention to hang up his sneakers in 2026, leaving more questions about his short-term outlook in the NBA. Have fans already watched Paul's last game in the NBA? Or, will he sign with another team to give it one last go before retiring?

Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star, appeared in 16 games for the Clippers in the 2025-26 NBA season and averaged 2.9 points, 3.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals.