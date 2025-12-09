The Los Angeles Clippers have been in a tailspin through the first quarter of the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 6-18 after a recent road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Recently, the team stirred controversy when they unceremoniously parted ways with point guard Chris Paul, sending him back to Los Angeles while they were in Atlanta preparing for a game against the Hawks.

Since then, some reports have emerged that the Clippers players wanted Paul out of the locker room, but recently, Clippers forward Nicolas Batum assured reports that this was not the case.

“They didn’t ask me. Like everybody else, I just woke up and found out about the news. It is what it is, the situation upstairs… If something happened, I don’t really know about it… It’s sad sometimes to be part of that. On both sides. The fans too. Just wish the best for CP,” said Batum, per Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated on X, formerly Twitter.

Batum also spoke on what Paul meant to him as a teammate.

“I texted him the first day that happened… I obviously have a ton of respect for him… 21 years and a Hall of Famer… I got a chance to play with a lot of great players. He’s one of them. So just wanted to text him and thank him for the time I had with him.”

Overall, the Clippers have yet to fill Paul's vacant roster spot. There were some reports that Paul and head coach Tyronn Lue were not on speaking terms in the days leading up to the shocking dismissal, but at this point, it seems like no one outside of the Los Angeles organization truly knows what went down.

In any case, the Clippers will next take the floor on Thursday on the road against the Houston Rockets.