As the NBA world continues to reacts to the Los Angeles Clippers shockingly letting veteran guard Chris Paul go, coach Tyronn Lue, along with other team officials, met for a meeting amid the NBA's investigation into Chauncey Billups. The Clippers, who reportedly met as a staff to discuss Lue's potential ties with Billups' betting scandal, it opened the floor for other conversations to be had.

During this meeting, Lue's future with the Clippers was as a topic of discussion, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Very early in the season, ClutchPoints was informed of a meeting Ballmer, Frank, and other high-ranking Clippers officials held regarding Lue and his future. This meeting took place in October, around the time Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier were arrested by the FBI for their illegal gambling activity.

There were obvious concerns from some within the organization regarding Lue's close relationship with Billups and whether he had any involvement in the matter, but no wrongdoing has come forth, and Ballmer has held zero concerns that his head coach has any links to Billups' illegal activity, sources said,” Siegel reported.

The Clippers' front office also cleared the air on Kawhi Leonard's involvement with Aspiration.

“The topic of Kawhi Leonard's involvement with Aspiration and all the league's investigation into the matter was also heavily discussed in the early-season meeting,” Sources told ClutchPoints. “As one source said, the meeting was essentially an “open discussion” to clear the air on concerns and make sure everyone was “on the same page” as Ballmer.”

Clippers' Lawrence Frank confirmed Tyronn Lue will remain head coach.

Clippers shockingly send Chris Paul home overnight

Amid an east-coach road trip, the Clippers sent veteran guard Chris Paul home overnight on Tuesday, abruptly ending his second tenure with the team in early December. Paul, who reportedly hadn't spoke to head coach Tyronn Lue in weeks, played in only 16 games this season.

The Clippers cannot trade Paul until his December 15 deadline.