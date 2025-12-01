The Los Angeles Clippers have been the NBA's biggest disappointment so far in the 2025-26 season, currently sitting at 5-15 as they prepare to embark on their second East Coast road trip of the season. While Kawhi Leonard, as should be expected, has been in and out of the lineup, the Clippers retained most of their core that won 50 games a season ago, making this year's slow start all the more puzzling.

Recently, former NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins took to FanDuel's “Run It Back” show to let it be known where he thinks the blame should fall: general manager Lawrence Frank.

“He's the decision maker that continues to change this team around every single year; they get worse and worse… it's just not working,” said Cousins, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter.

Funnily enough, many fans praised Frank over the offseason for some of the moves he made, including bringing in John Collins to help shore up Los Angeles' frontcourt depth.

However, that trade also involved sending Norman Powell to the Miami Heat, which is starting to look like a disaster, as Powell is inexplicably still continuing to play the best basketball of his career well into his 30s. There's also the prospect of Los Angeles sending its unprotected 2026 first round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which could be cataclysmic for the entire NBA.

Through it all, James Harden has been playing some excellent basketball for Los Angeles, and it would certainly behoove the team to begin exploring trade options for him, considering that he is the only real asset that the team has on the books right now.

In any case, the Clippers will next take the floor against Powell and the Heat on Friday evening at 7:30 pm ET from South Beach.