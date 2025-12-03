In a stunning and abrupt roster shakeup, the Los Angeles Clippers confirmed overnight that they are parting ways with veteran point guard and franchise icon Chris Paul. The news surfaced shortly after Paul posted a cryptic Instagram story around 3 a.m. ET, saying he had been informed he was being “sent home” from Atlanta ahead of the team’s matchup with the Hawks.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank later issued a statement acknowledging the decision and praising Paul’s legacy.

“Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career,” Frank said. “We are grateful for his impact… and we will work with him on the next step of his career.”

While the announcement is definitive, the process of actually moving on from Paul is not immediate. The Clippers currently have three possible pathways, each with timelines, consequences, and limitations.

Waive Paul and pay out his salary

The simplest, but most financially direct option is waiving Paul. Doing so would place the remaining $3.6 million of his salary on the books unless the Clippers choose the league's stretch provision to spread the cap hit over multiple seasons.

Breaking: The Clippers are parting ways with Chris Paul, the team announced. The team will work with him on the next step of his career. pic.twitter.com/sYOaWT2nWd — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2025

Waiving Paul would also allow him to sign with another team once he clears waivers.

Negotiate a buyout

A buyout is a middle-ground solution. Paul could agree to forfeit a portion of his salary in exchange for immediate free agency. This route is routinely used for veterans seeking a playoff contender, and given Paul’s résumé, there will be interest.

Trade Paul, but not until December 15

A trade may be the most strategic option, but timing is an obstacle. Because Paul signed with the Clippers this offseason, he is ineligible to be traded until December 15, when restrictions on recently signed free agents lift.

Teammates Nicolas Batum and Brook Lopez fall under the same deadline.

Paul played 16 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 2.9 points and 3.3 assists in 14.3 minutes per game.

Now, with his role unclear and the team underperforming, the Clippers must decide: exit cleanly, pay to part ways, or wait. and see what the trade market brings.