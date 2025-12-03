Kendrick Perkins launched a sharp critique of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard on a recent episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast, accusing him of selfishness and calling the team’s decision to sign him “one of the worst free agent signings in NBA history.” The remarks come as the Clippers fall to 5–16 during the 2025–26 season, having lost 14 of their last 16 games.

Perkins’ comments were triggered by Leonard’s postgame remarks following the Clippers’ 135–118 NBA Cup loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last week. Leonard had said, “Just gotta get the right lineups on the court, I guess. Get some more talent. Play with better talent and see what happens.”

Kawhi Leonard on this Clippers team: “Just gotta get the right lineups on the court, I guess. Get some more talent. Play with better talent and see what happens.” Is that talent internal? “I’m saying like playing better. Like we all just gotta play better. Make shots…” pic.twitter.com/H4JUJ9Cmf9 — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 26, 2025

Perkins responded with a scathing assessment.

“When you think about where the Clippers are today. You think about Kawhi Leonard and his comments he said last week, basically saying he needs better players around him,” Perkins said. “Do you think Kawhi Leonard went out and fought to keep Paul George? Hell no. Do you think he went out and said, ‘Hey man, you don’t trade Norman Powell. The man averaged 24 for us last season. Man you need to pay the man.’ Hell no. Because Kawhi Leonard only gives a damn about Kawhi Leonard.”

Kendrick Perkins rips Kawhi Leonard as worst superstar signing in NBA history

Perkins continued, highlighting Leonard’s $153 million extension signed in 2024.

“It’s too late because now he just started, I believe, the first year of the $153 million extension they gave him last year. So his trade value is not there. So now you’re stuck with him and you’re 5–16 and you’re going absolutely nowhere.”

The former NBA center went as far as to call Leonard’s arrival one of the worst high-profile signings in recent memory.

“I’m telling you, we go down the history of free agent signings when it comes to superstar status, this ranks at the top as far as the worst signing in NBA history when they signed him back in 2021–22.”

Leonard, typically spared from harsh public criticism due to his quiet demeanor, is now under increased scrutiny as the Clippers continue to fall in the Western Conference standings.

Clippers’ season spirals after major roster changes and internal turmoil

The team’s roster has undergone significant changes over the past two offseasons. Paul George, Leonard’s co-star since 2019, departed for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2024 offseason. Then, in this past offseason, the Clippers traded Norman Powell — coming off an All-Star caliber campaign — to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that brought back forward John Collins from the Utah Jazz.

Powell has since thrived in Miami, averaging 25 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 45.7% from three across 17 games. Collins, meanwhile, has struggled to find consistency in Los Angeles, posting his lowest numbers since his rookie year.

Tensions escalated further this week when franchise icon Chris Paul — on his farewell tour — revealed via Instagram that he had been sent home. “Just found out I’m being sent home,” he wrote at 3 a.m. ET with a peace emoji. The Clippers later confirmed the decision, with President Lawrence Frank emphasizing that Paul was not at fault for the team’s poor performance.

Leonard remains productive individually, averaging 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 53.3% shooting from the field, 48.1% from three, and 97.1% from the free throw line across 11 games. But with the team in disarray, critics like Perkins have openly questioned Leonard’s leadership and long-term value.

The Clippers will look to stop their five-game skid Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks (13–9) as pressure mounts on Leonard and the franchise.