The Los Angeles Clippers are struggling, which is putting it mildly. Nobody knows that reality better than their veteran point guard, James Harden.

On Monday, their record continued to plunge as they are now 5-16 after losing 140-123 to the Miami Heat. Additionally, Harden didn't perform well at all. He scored only 11 points in 20 minutes and finished with a -39 impact rating, per ESPN.

As a result, Clippers' fans are jumping in to wonder if the organization will look to trade him elsewhere amid speculation that Harden himself wants out. In fact, some are wondering whether Harden wants to return to his old stomping ground, Philadelphia, and play for the 76ers again, per Sixers Latam.

One Timberwolves fan, a big Naz Reid fan, said he would happily dispatch him to make room for Harden.

“yes as a naz fan i WILL trade him away for harden” @NazReidIsGoated posted on X.

Another chimed in, saying Harden's lack of shooting is a sign that a trade is coming.

“Good thing is harden stopped shooting so that means he’s about to check out and request a trade”

Then another fan posted a reminder about Dec. 15, when players are eligible to be traded. Ultimately, they said Harden, Kris Dunn, and John Collins are out of LA.

“They can't trade until 12/15, so this is the team they have. My guess Dunn, Collins and Harden are gone.”

James Harden's situation is just one of many problems hanging over the Clippers

It is only twenty-something games into the season, and the Clippers are plagued by issues both on and off the court.

On the court, their poor record speaks for itself, coupled with injuries and an aging roster. Bradley Beal is out for the season due to a hip injury that requires surgery. Kawhi Leonard is trying to bounce back from a recent ankle and foot injury.

Off the court, Leonard is the subject of an NBA investigation into whether he and his team tried to circumvent the salary cap to secure a lucrative endorsement from the now-defunct company Aspiration.

Also, Harden was sued for negligence after his nephew was accused of sexual assault over the summer.