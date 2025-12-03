The Los Angeles Clippers made a shocking move and recently decided to part ways with Chris Paul, with this being his final season in the league. Paul announced that he was being sent home, and afterward, the Clippers released a statement about the move.

The NBA world was shocked to hear the news, and some are even devastated for one of the best point guards to play the game. DeMarcus Cousins was one person shocked about the release, and he took a jab at Clippers' general manager Lawrence Frank.

“This is a Lawrence Frank move, I've seen it time and time again,” Cousins said via Run it Back. “I actually experienced it firsthand. I've watched him end multiple careers for veteran guys that should've been able to go out on a better note. [Ty] Lue can even speak on that as well. It's just something about this guy and his short man syndrome, and he's an ego maniac.”

Though Cousins is not fond of Paul, he still believes the way Frank and the Clippers did him was disgraceful.

“This is complete BS. He is one of the greats in this game,” Cousins said. “He's probably one of the last great pick-and-roll PGs to ever play this game. Him and Blake Griffin put the Clippers on the map. I feel like more respect is deserved in this situation… I still hate the s— out the guy, but at the end of the day, he deserves his flowers.”

Paul let it be known before the season that this was probably his last year in the league, and he wanted the chance to stay close to home wherever he played. The Clippers became the obvious choice, but they also let him know that he wouldn't play every night, which he seemed to be fine with.

With the recent injuries to the team, Paul had played more, but it seemed like the Clippers didn't like the fit, or some other stuff that has yet to be released.