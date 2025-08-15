The NBA took to Europe this week alongside FIBA to host the 22nd Basketball Without Borders Europe Camp. The top 60 high school age boys and girls, coming from 27 countries, participated in the Europe camp in Manchester, England, with a number of special coaches on hand, including Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac.

Zubac was joined by Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter, former NBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Tyson Chandler, five-time NBA Champion Derek Fisher, as well as two-time WNBA Champion and four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Sylvia Fowles.

Additionally, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, Sixers assistant coach Bryan Gates, and former NBA player and veteran assistant coach Roy Rogers were also in attendance to help coach the camp. Nurse is also a two-time British Basketball League champion (1996 and 2000) and two-time coach of the year (2000 and 2004).

“Hosting Basketball Without Borders in Manchester for the first time reflects the city’s thriving basketball culture and the growing level of talent in England and across the UK,” Neal Meyer, NBA Europe and Middle East Vice President of Basketball Operations, said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing together the next generation of European prospects to learn from players and coaches who have succeeded at the highest levels of the game.”

Ivica Zubac puts coaching hat on for Basketball Without Borders, excited for Clippers season

The Europe camp marked the first time that Basketball Without Borders — the NBA and FIBA's global basketball development and community outreach program — was held in the United Kingdom.

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac spoke with ClutchPoints exclusively during the Basketball Without Borders camp, discussing the importance of imparting his knowledge on the next generation of potential European pros.

“It's been great,” Zubac said during the four-day basketball camp. “I like sharing my knowledge and experience with the young guys, especially guys coming from Europe kind of going through a similar path that I was going through. Just being around them, around their energy, it feels good. It's kind of a different than the NBA stuff. It's very fun and fulfilling coaching and getting my advice to these guys.”

Zubac's Croatian National Team failed to qualify for the 2025 Eurobasket tournament, freeing up the big man for the summer.

“Jabarri [Reynolds – Head of International Player & Team Operations] hit me up, asked me about this camp,” the Clippers center added. “I was very intrigued and wanted to see the next European generation. To see the best out of European talents and that was definitely a big thing.”

During the camp, which runs from August 12-15, the boys and girls will go through a variety of activities led by the players and coaches, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, and 5-on-5 live games. Additionally, the campers will also go through sessions where they'll learn life-skills and work on leadership development.

Ivica Zubac, who just earned All-Defensive Team honors and finished second in Most Improved Player of the Year voting, took time to coach players with a focus the defensive end of the floor.

Article Continues Below

“It depends from player to player. I try to focus on the big guys, trying to help them out a little bit. Defensively, just trying to instill in them that they've got to communicate, they've got to be the loudest ones in the gym, they've got to navigate their guards and wings on a defensive end, they've got to call out the coverages early, they've got to be loud, and also just trying to help them with positioning [on the floor].

And then offensively, the same thing: trying to help them get to the right spot, help them with the angles of pick-and-rolls, of setting screens, and just trying to see as it goes. When I see something, I try to help them and try to share my knowledge and experience.”

Aside from the 60 campers and the programs they're going through, the Basketball Without Borders camp also includes Jr. NBA, Jr. WNBA, and Her Time to Play clinics for more than 250 kids from the local community between the ages of 12 and 16.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Zubac responded when asked if his European background makes it even more important for him to attend these camps and coach the youth. “I was once in their shoes trying to get to the league, trying to become a professional player. So yeah, I think it's more important for me to help them than some other guys.”

Coming off a surprising 50-win regular season but a disappointing first round exit, the LA Clippers made some big moves to bolster their roster around Zubac, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden.

To start free agency, the Clippers brought in Brook Lopez, traded for John Collins, signed Bradley Beal, and finished their offseason by bringing back former Clipper great and future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul. The team lost a big piece in Norman Powell, but put together depth that could be unmatched by any other team in the NBA.

“I feel great,” Zubac told ClutchPoints. “The team, I really like the moves that we made. I think the whole team is confident, this roster looks really good on paper. I'm just excited to get it going, for October 1st to start, and to kind of see how it looks in the court, how it plays out. I think we addressed all our weaknesses that we had and I really like all the moves, so it's all up to us now.”

Zubac is coming off a career-year with the Clippers, averaging 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 62.8 percent from the field. The Croatian big man led the NBA in total offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, and total rebounds in his 80 appearances.