The Los Angeles Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, and Kawhi Leonard once again sits at the center of the injury report. He is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, putting the Clippers’ star forward in focus as the team looks to end a four-game losing streak and stay in the Play-In race.

The Clippers enter the matchup at 34–36, No. 9 in the Western Conference, trying to regain momentum. Meanwhile, Dallas comes in at 23–47, No. 13 in the West, looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Kawhi Leonard and his playing status vs. the Mavericks.

Kawhi Leonard has remained elite this season. Through 54 games, he is averaging 28.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He is also shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three, along with 89.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Moreover, Leonard continues to dictate the game on both ends. He creates his own shot with ease and anchors the Clippers defensively. His presence sets the tone and gives Los Angeles structure in high-pressure moments.

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Kawhi Leonard injury status vs. Mavericks

The Clippers’ injury report makes Leonard’s status especially important. Injuries have ruled out Bradley Beal (hip), while Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and Yanick Konan Niederhauser (foot) remain sidelined. Los Angeles cannot afford to lose another key piece as it fights to stay in the Play-In picture.

On the other side, the Mavericks are dealing with key absences. Kyrie Irving (knee) and Dereck Lively II (foot) are out, along with Brandon Williams (concussion). Several players, including Caleb Martin (heel), Moussa Cisse, John Poulakidas, and Tyler Smith, are listed as questionable.

The Clippers are searching for stability. The Mavericks are trying to stop the slide. So when it comes to whether Kawhi Leonard is playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, the answer remains uncertain. His status is questionable, and his availability will depend on pregame evaluations.