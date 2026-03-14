The LA Clippers are set to host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night in what is the second game of a tough, five-in-seven stretch for the Clippers.

Two-time NBA All-Star Darius Garland was on the Clippers injury report for Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls and did not play with what the team called, “left toe injury management.” The Clippers have been taking many precautions to ensure that Garland doesn't deal with any effects of his offseason left toe surgery as well as his right toe sprain earlier this season.

Here's everything we know about Darius Garland's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Kings.

Darius Garland's injury status vs. Kings

Darius Garland was listed as out for Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, but is expected to be be upgraded to “Available” to play in Saturday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. The LA Clippers are expected to make it official around 1PM PST, when the official injury report is released.

Darius Garland has not played in any back-to-backs since the Clippers acquired him in a trade deadline week deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for James Harden. The Clippers guard has had his minutes capped in his return to play from the toe injuries, but is hopeful to continue playing his way through it.

“I”m just trying to stay with it,” Darius Garland told ClutchPoints. “My teammates are lifting me up, coaches are telling me to stay with it. Just trying to get my rhythm back, get used to playing with everybody, get used to the system. I mean it's been good, it's been smooth. I do have a problem with the minute restriction, but it's all good. Just trying to listen to the medical staff and the coaches and just go out there and play with a chip on my shoulder and play as hard as I can when I have those minutes.”

The Clippers are undefeated in the five games Garland has played thus far, with the guard averaging 17.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from three.

Thus far, the Clippers have put together a 34-32 record, turning their season around and going 28-11 since starting the season 6-21.

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When it comes to the question of if Darius Garland is playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is yes.

Clippers' injury report

The Clippers have four players listed on the injury report for Friday night's game.

Darius Garland (left toe injury management): Out

Bradley Beal (left hip fracture): Out

John Collins (neck strain): Out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (right lisfranc ligament tear): Out

Kings' injury report

The Clippers have nine players listed on the injury report for Friday night's game.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G League – Two-Way): Out

Devin Carter (right calf soreness): Out

Drew Eubanks (left thumb soreness): Out

De'Andre Hunter (left eye retinal repair): Out

Zach LaVine (right fifth finger tendon repair): Out

Malik Monk (right ankle soreness): Questionable

Keegan Murray (left ankle sprain): Out

Domantas Sabonis (left knee meniscus repair): Out

Isaiah Stevens (G League – Two-Way): Out

The Sacramento Kings were defeated 117-109 by the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Friday's game represents the second of a back-to-back for the Clippers.