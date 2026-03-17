The Los Angeles Clippers fell 119-115 to the San Antonio Spurs, and Kawhi Leonard’s absence quickly became the main storyline. The star forward missed the game, and his absence was felt in key moments on both ends of the floor. According to ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly, Kawhi Leonard is dealing with a day-to-day injury but is expected to travel with the Clippers on their upcoming three-game road trip. The update offers some optimism, though questions still linger as the team tries to steady its season.

The Clippers now sit at 34-34, holding the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The team has dropped two straight games, even if it has won seven of its last 10. Still, the loss to the Spurs highlighted a familiar issue. Without Leonard, execution late in games becomes less reliable. The offense slows. The defense loses some edge. In tight contests like this, those small details decide everything.

Leonard remains the engine of this team. He is averaging 28.3 points per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. His efficiency and control shape the Clippers’ identity. When he plays, everything looks sharper. When he sits, the margin for error narrows quickly.

Road trip pressure builds for Clippers

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Now comes a critical stretch. The Clippers face a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans before taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Both teams sit in the bottom half of the Western Conference, but the Clippers cannot take either matchup lightly.

If Leonard returns, the Clippers regain balance. Ball movement improves. Confidence rises. If he remains sidelined, the pressure shifts to the supporting cast. Every possession will carry more weight as the playoff race tightens.

This road trip could shape their trajectory. Can the Clippers stay afloat while managing Kawhi Leonard’s injury, or will this stretch test their limits at the worst possible time?