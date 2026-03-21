The San Diego Padres have made their call, and Walker Buehler is on the Opening Day roster. The Padres’ decision answers a key question entering Opening Day. San Diego is betting on experience. It is betting on upside. And on a former All-Star finding his rhythm again.

According to MLB Trade Rumors’ Anthony Franco, with additional context from Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Buehler did enough in camp to lock in his spot. The timing matters. He had an opt-out looming. Now, he stays with the Padres. Now, he gets the ball. By making the roster, Buehler locks in a $1.5 million base salary, with up to $2.5 million more available in bonuses.

Walker Buehler’s path here has not been smooth. Last season, he posted a 4.93 ERA across 126 innings. Along the way, he moved between teams, including stops with the Red Sox and Phillies before landing with the Padres. Even so, the pedigree remains. A two-time All-Star and World Series champion, he has delivered on big stages before. Because of that, his history still carries weight in a clubhouse chasing October.

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The Padres rotation is not entering the season at full strength. Yu Darvish is out for the year. Joe Musgrove is sidelined for weeks. Griffin Canning and Matt Waldron are also unavailable to start the season. Because of that, opportunity opened. Buehler stepped in. He earned it with a steady spring and a varied pitch mix, as also noted by Acee.

Now, he joins a group led by Nick Pivetta, Michael King, and Randy Vásquez, with German Marquez also expected to factor in. The Padres' structure is clear. The expectations are rising. And the margin for error is thin.

For Buehler, this is more than just a roster spot. It is a reset. A chance to reclaim form under the bright lights. The Padres need stability. They need innings. They need belief.

So as Opening Day arrives, one question lingers: can Walker Buehler turn this roster opportunity into something bigger for the Padres?