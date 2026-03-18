The LA Clippers are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night in what is the fourth game of a tough, five-in-seven stretch for the Clippers.

The LA Clippers have embarked on a three-game road trip to two cities, starting with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. It's also the team's second five-in-seven of the month, and injuries have clearly started to take a toll.

Two-time NBA All-Star Darius Garland was not on the Clippers injury report for Monday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs, continuing a trend of Garland playing in games that are not part of back-to-back sets. The Clippers, however, have been playing it safe with Garland when it comes to back-to-backs, not playing him in both halves as he continues to recover from left toe surgery last offseason and a right toe sprain earlier this season.

Here's everything we know about Darius Garland's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Pelicans.

Darius Garland's injury status vs. Pelicans

Darius Garland was last listed as out on Friday night, when the Clippers took on the Chicago Bulls in the first half of a back-to-back set. He was available and did play in the second game of the back-to-back against the Kings and performed well, especially once Kawhi Leonard left the game with his ankle injury.

As of Wednesday morning, Darius Garland is listed as “Questionable” to play against the New Orleans Pelicans due to left toe injury management. Since the Clippers have two games in two days against the Pelicans, they'll have to figure out the best game to play Garland, considering Leonard is nursing a left ankle sprain.

Darius Garland has not played in any back-to-backs since the Clippers acquired him in a trade deadline week deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for James Harden. The Clippers guard has had his minutes capped in his return to play from the toe injuries, but has slowly seen that number increase as he's gotten more and more reps.

Monday night, Garland recorded 25 points,10 assists, and a career-high tying eight turnovers in a season-high 32 minutes of play. Slowly but surely, Garland is rounding back into his All-Star form.

“I”m just trying to stay with it,” Darius Garland told ClutchPoints. “My teammates are lifting me up, coaches are telling me to stay with it. Just trying to get my rhythm back, get used to playing with everybody, get used to the system. I mean, it's been good, it's been smooth. I do have a problem with the minute restriction, but it's all good. Just trying to listen to the medical staff and the coaches and just go out there and play with a chip on my shoulder and play as hard as I can when I have those minutes.”

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The Clippers were undefeated in the first five games Garland played with them, but have dropped the last two without Kawhi Leonard. In seven games, Darius Garland is averaging 19.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 45.3 percent from three, and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line.

The Clippers have put together a 34-34 record, turning their season around and going 28-13 since starting the season 6-21. They have, however, dropped two games in a row and continue to be in a battle with the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers for play-in positioning.

Clippers' injury report

The Clippers have five players listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Kawhi Leonard (left ankle sprain): Questionable

Darius Garland (left toe injury management): Questionable

Bradley Beal (left hip fracture): Out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (right Lisfranc ligament tear): Out

Bennedict Mathurin (right toe injury recovery): Out

Pelicans' injury report

The Pelicans have five players listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Trey Alexander (G League – Two Way): Out

Hunter Dickerson (G League – Two Way): Out

Bryce McGowens (right small toe fracture): Out

Dejounte Murray (illness): Out

Josh Oduro (G League – Two Way): Out

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 129-111, in their last game on Monday night. Wednesday night's game represents the third of four matchups between the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.