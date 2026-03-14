Looking to build on the momentum of two wins in their last three games, the Sacramento Kings return to the road for the first time in two weeks to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. After playing without him on Wednesday, the Kings are in danger of missing Malik Monk, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Here is everything we know about Malik Monk's injury and his playing status against the Clippers.

Malik Monk injury status vs. Clippers

The Clippers are already one of the most depleted teams in the league, with Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis out of commission. Monk's absence left DeMar DeRozan to operate as a one-man wrecking crew on Wednesday, and he responded with a historic 39-point outing in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Monk is now in danger of missing his second consecutive game with a lingering ankle injury. The explosive sixth man is listed as questionable after sitting out against the Hornets.

Sacramento started Killian Hayes, Nique Clifford, Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud with DeRozan on Wednesday. Daeqwon Plowden and Doug McDermott absorbed additional minutes off the bench, with Drew Eubanks rounding out the eight-man rotation.

With three days of rest since their last game, Monk can be considered more likely as probable for Saturday's game. Monk's last absence seemed like a maintenance move on the second night of a back-to-back, and the Kings desperately need him back on the court to remain competitive against the Clippers.

The Kings might wait until walkthroughs, but expect to see Monk back on the court Saturday night. If not, Plowden and McDermott will receive all the shots they can handle off the bench.

Kings injury report

Patrick Baldwin Jr., OUT — G League

Devin Carter, OUT — Right calf soreness

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Drew Eubanks, OUT — Left thumb soreness

De'Andre Hunter, OUT — Eye surgery

Zach LaVine, OUT — Right finger tendon

Malik Monk, Questionable — Right ankle soreness

Keegan Murray, OUT — Left ankle sprain

Domantas Sabonis, OUT — Torn left meniscus

Isaiah Stevens, OUT — G League

Clippers injury report

NA; Not yet submitted