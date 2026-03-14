Looking to build on the momentum of two wins in their last three games, the Sacramento Kings return to the road for the first time in two weeks to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. After playing without him on Wednesday, the Kings are in danger of missing Malik Monk, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Here is everything we know about Malik Monk's injury and his playing status against the Clippers.
Malik Monk injury status vs. Clippers
The Clippers are already one of the most depleted teams in the league, with Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis out of commission. Monk's absence left DeMar DeRozan to operate as a one-man wrecking crew on Wednesday, and he responded with a historic 39-point outing in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Monk is now in danger of missing his second consecutive game with a lingering ankle injury. The explosive sixth man is listed as questionable after sitting out against the Hornets.
Sacramento started Killian Hayes, Nique Clifford, Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud with DeRozan on Wednesday. Daeqwon Plowden and Doug McDermott absorbed additional minutes off the bench, with Drew Eubanks rounding out the eight-man rotation.
With three days of rest since their last game, Monk can be considered more likely as probable for Saturday's game. Monk's last absence seemed like a maintenance move on the second night of a back-to-back, and the Kings desperately need him back on the court to remain competitive against the Clippers.
The Kings might wait until walkthroughs, but expect to see Monk back on the court Saturday night. If not, Plowden and McDermott will receive all the shots they can handle off the bench.
Kings injury report
Patrick Baldwin Jr., OUT — G League
Devin Carter, OUT — Right calf soreness
Drew Eubanks, OUT — Left thumb soreness
De'Andre Hunter, OUT — Eye surgery
Zach LaVine, OUT — Right finger tendon
Malik Monk, Questionable — Right ankle soreness
Keegan Murray, OUT — Left ankle sprain
Domantas Sabonis, OUT — Torn left meniscus
Isaiah Stevens, OUT — G League
Clippers injury report
NA; Not yet submitted