Kawhi Leonard has been the best version of himself this season, averaging career highs in scoring while being his usual, efficient self all over the court. But the LA Clippers star could end up missing out on NBA awards this season.

Named an NBA All-Star for the seventh time in his NBA career, Leonard has averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in 53 appearances this season. He's missed just 14 games this season, 10 of which came in November due to a right ankle sprain.

Leonard has unfortunately been ruled out of Monday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs, which will be his 15th game missed this season. That means Leonard can only miss two more games before he'll become ineligible for end of season NBA awards.

As it stands, Kawhi Leonard appears poised to finish on an All-NBA Team as well as an All-Defensive Team, but missing two more games would place him on a list of stars who are already ineligible to make those teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry are all among players who are not eligible to be win end of season awards, and many others aren't that far behind.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic can't miss any more games or he'll be ineligible to win. Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic can both only miss five more games before they're not eligible either. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has played in 52 of the Spurs 67 games thus far, leaving him with just two games of eligibility.

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Last week, Kawhi Leonard explained what's allowed him to have a career-year in his 14th season.

“The man above, and me just being able to play games,” the Clippers star explained to ClutchPoints. “I had a good offseason, I was able to just work. Just praising him, work ethic, and believing. Just trying to get better in the game. Not worrying about the outcome. Whether it's working on my shot, handle, or passing, just being aggressive and making mistakes.”

The Clippers have just 15 games remaining this season, including two back-to-back sets. Leonard has played in nine back-to-back sets this season already, displaying a level of trust in his health that the Clippers medical staff may not have had in years past.

Monday night's game between the LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs is set to tip off at 7PM PST on NBC.