Recent seasons have all led to the Los Angeles Clippers falling short consistently for a multitude of reasons. For far too often, they have had to compete in the biggest of games without their best players.

However, they still come into the new season off the back of a 50-win campaign and multiple major acquisitions. James Harden and co. find themselves predicted to finish with around the same number of wins, even if LA seem to have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA for the coming season.

The Clippers are relying on Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers’ ceiling, as always, depends on Leonard’s health. The two-time Finals MVP missed much of last season following knee surgery, but when he returned, he was highly efficient. Leonard averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on stellar 50-41-81 shooting splits.

Furthermore, his defensive impact was undeniable, as the Clippers were 12.7 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor. In the playoffs, Leonard looked like the best player on the court at times against Nikola Jokić, proving that when healthy, he remains one of basketball’s most dominant two-way stars.

Leonard’s availability will ultimately dictate whether the Clippers can capitalize on their deep roster and make a serious push in the Western Conference.Los Angeles made shrewd offseason moves to surround Leonard with complementary talent.

Brook Lopez signed a two-year, $18 million deal to back up Ivica Zubac. Collins was acquired in a trade after averaging 19.0 points and shooting nearly 40% from three last year. Zubac himself was a breakout star in 2024-25, posting 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.7 combined steals/blocks per game while earning All-Defensive Second Team honors and finishing second in Most Improved Player voting.

Harden, coming off an All-NBA Third Team selection at age 35, averaged 22.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds. Defensively, the Clippers were among the league’s best last season, finishing third overall in defensive rating and second after Leonard returned in January.

The arrival of Lopez should only enhance their rim protection, while Collins’ presence allows Leonard to shift back to small forward.

The Clippers have every right to surpass their win total of 50 from last season, and will be looking at their glut of stars to make an actual championship push happen. The addition of Bradley Beal adds to an already offensively-loaded roster that now looks defensively retooled as well.

With Leonard entering the new season healthy and the team fortified by offseason acquisitions, the Clippers may have a big season ahead.